Decoding Jeep CJ VIN Numbers 1971-1986

1975 to 1986 Jeep CJ VIN numbers are usually located in several possible locations. You should find a tin plate on the drivers side firewall near the brake master cylinder. You may also find one on the drivers side dash or the inside body panel by the floor near the parking brake lever. On mid 80’s models it should also appear on the windshield wiper motor cover inside the Jeep. An abbreviated version is usually found on the top of the passenger side frame rail above the rear wheel.
|Character
|1st
|J
(Jeep Corp.)
|Make
|2nd
|1 = 1971
2 = 1972
3 = 1973
4 = 1974
|Year
|3rd
|A = Toledo
auto/LHD
F = Toledo
3-spd/LHD
M = Toledo
4-spd/LHD
|Plant/Transmission
|4th & 5th
|83 = CJ-5
84 = CJ-6
|Model
|6th
|5 = Open Body
|Body Type
|7th
|R = 4,750 lbs
S = 4,500 lbs
T = 3,750 lbs
|GVW
(Gross Vehicle Weight)
|8th
|A = 258 std
B = 258 low comp.
E = 232 std
F = 232 low comp.
H = 304 std
|Engine
|9th – 13th
|#####
|SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)
|Character
|1st
|J
(Jeep Corp.)
|Make
|2nd
|5 = 1975
6 = 1976
7 = 1977
8 = 1978
9 = 1979
0 = 1980
|Year
|3rd
|
|Transmission
|4th & 5th
|83 = CJ-5
84 = CJ-6
93 = CJ-7
|Model
|6th
|A = 3,750 lbs
E = 4,150 lbs
|GVW
(Gross Vehicle Weight)
|7th
|A = 258ci, 1 bbl
C = 258ci, 2 bbl
E = 232ci, 1 bbl
H = 304ci, 2 bbl
|Engine
|8th – 13th
|######
|SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)
|Character
|1st
|1 = USA
|Country
|2nd
|J = Jeep
|Make
|3rd
|
|Type
|4th
|
|Engine
|5th
|
|Transmission
|6th & 7th
|85 = CJ-5
86 = CJ-6
87 = CJ-7
88 = CJ-8
|Model
|8th
|A = 3,750 lbs
E = 4,150 lbs
|GVW
(Gross Vehicle Weight)
|9th
|Check #
|Check #
|10th
|B = 1981
C = 1982
D = 1983
E = 1984
F = 1985
G = 1986
|Year
|11th
|T = Toledo
|Plant
|12th to 17th
|######
|SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)
I have a 76 cj7 that i just got from a buddy of mine as payment to 302 swap his 84. This is the first jeep ive seen that has a three posistion switch in the glove box that i am assuming is for the 4wheel drive because there is no transfercase lever, it is and automatic transmission as well so if anyone has any info on this id like to know some more about it
This Jeep is equipped with a system called Quadratrac. This system allowed the Jeep to run in a full-time 4wd mode. The switch in the glove box allowed you to switch from 4wd high to 4wd low. The system was prone to problems over time due to wear. Many owners with Jeeps equipped with Quadratrac converted their Jeeps to a traditional 4wd system.