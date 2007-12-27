Decoding Jeep CJ VIN Numbers 1971-1986

Updated on November 27, 2016 Posted by jeepfan.com Staff

82 CJ-51975 to 1986 Jeep CJ VIN numbers are usually located in several possible locations. You should find a tin plate on the drivers side firewall near the brake master cylinder. You may also find one on the drivers side dash or the inside body panel by the floor near the parking brake lever. On mid 80’s models it should also appear on the windshield wiper motor cover inside the Jeep. An abbreviated version is usually found on the top of the passenger side frame rail above the rear wheel.

CJ 1971 – 1974
Character    
1st J
(Jeep Corp.)		 Make
2nd 1 = 1971
2 = 1972
3 = 1973
4 = 1974		 Year
3rd A = Toledo
auto/LHD
F = Toledo
3-spd/LHD
M = Toledo
4-spd/LHD		 Plant/Transmission
4th & 5th 83 = CJ-5
84 = CJ-6		 Model
6th 5 = Open Body Body Type
7th R = 4,750 lbs
S = 4,500 lbs
T = 3,750 lbs		 GVW
(Gross Vehicle Weight)
8th A = 258 std
B = 258 low comp.
E = 232 std
F = 232 low comp.
H = 304 std		 Engine
9th – 13th ##### SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)
CJ 1975 – 1980 Example: J8F83AH365789 = 1978 Jeep CJ-5, 3 speed, 304 V8
Character    
1st J
(Jeep Corp.)		 Make
2nd 5 = 1975
6 = 1976
7 = 1977
8 = 1978
9 = 1979
0 = 1980		 Year
3rd
A = Auto
F  = 3 speed
M = 4 speed
Transmission
4th & 5th 83 = CJ-5
84 = CJ-6
93 = CJ-7		 Model
6th A = 3,750 lbs
E = 4,150 lbs		 GVW
(Gross Vehicle Weight)
7th A = 258ci, 1 bbl
C = 258ci, 2 bbl
E = 232ci, 1 bbl
H = 304ci, 2 bbl		 Engine
8th – 13th ###### SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)
CJ 1981 – 1986
Character    
1st 1 = USA Country
2nd J = Jeep Make
3rd
C = MPV E = Export LHD F = Export RHD
Type
4th
B = 151ci
L = 232ci
C = 258ci
H = 304ci F = Diesel
Engine
5th
B = Auto, Floor
A = Auto, Column
M = 4 speed
N = 5 speed
Transmission
6th & 7th 85 = CJ-5
86 = CJ-6
87 = CJ-7
88 = CJ-8		 Model
8th A = 3,750 lbs
E = 4,150 lbs		 GVW
(Gross Vehicle Weight)
9th Check # Check #
10th B = 1981
C = 1982
D = 1983
E = 1984
F = 1985
G = 1986		 Year
11th T = Toledo Plant
12th to 17th ###### SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)

Back to Decoding Jeep Vehicle VIN Numbers

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. I have a 76 cj7 that i just got from a buddy of mine as payment to 302 swap his 84. This is the first jeep ive seen that has a three posistion switch in the glove box that i am assuming is for the 4wheel drive because there is no transfercase lever, it is and automatic transmission as well so if anyone has any info on this id like to know some more about it

    • This Jeep is equipped with a system called Quadratrac. This system allowed the Jeep to run in a full-time 4wd mode. The switch in the glove box allowed you to switch from 4wd high to 4wd low. The system was prone to problems over time due to wear. Many owners with Jeeps equipped with Quadratrac converted their Jeeps to a traditional 4wd system.

3 Trackbacks / Pingbacks

  1. AMC code is confusing me - Jeep-CJ Forums
  2. what year is my cj - Jeep-CJ Forums
  3. Cj5 - Jeep-CJ Forums

Comments are closed.