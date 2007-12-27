Decoding Jeep CJ VIN Numbers 1971-1986

1975 to 1986 Jeep CJ VIN numbers are usually located in several possible locations. You should find a tin plate on the drivers side firewall near the brake master cylinder. You may also find one on the drivers side dash or the inside body panel by the floor near the parking brake lever. On mid 80’s models it should also appear on the windshield wiper motor cover inside the Jeep. An abbreviated version is usually found on the top of the passenger side frame rail above the rear wheel.

CJ 1971 – 1974

Character 1st J

(Jeep Corp.) Make 2nd 1 = 1971

2 = 1972

3 = 1973

4 = 1974 Year 3rd A = Toledo

auto/LHD

F = Toledo

3-spd/LHD

M = Toledo

4-spd/LHD Plant/Transmission 4th & 5th 83 = CJ-5

84 = CJ-6 Model 6th 5 = Open Body Body Type 7th R = 4,750 lbs

S = 4,500 lbs

T = 3,750 lbs GVW

(Gross Vehicle Weight) 8th A = 258 std

B = 258 low comp.

E = 232 std

F = 232 low comp.

H = 304 std Engine 9th – 13th ##### SSN

(Sequential Serial Number)

CJ 1975 – 1980 Example: J8F83AH365789 = 1978 Jeep CJ-5, 3 speed, 304 V8 Character 1st J

(Jeep Corp.) Make 2nd 5 = 1975

6 = 1976

7 = 1977

8 = 1978

9 = 1979

0 = 1980 Year 3rd A = Auto

F = 3 speed

M = 4 speed Transmission 4th & 5th 83 = CJ-5

84 = CJ-6

93 = CJ-7 Model 6th A = 3,750 lbs

E = 4,150 lbs GVW

(Gross Vehicle Weight) 7th A = 258ci, 1 bbl

C = 258ci, 2 bbl

E = 232ci, 1 bbl

H = 304ci, 2 bbl Engine 8th – 13th ###### SSN

(Sequential Serial Number)

CJ 1981 – 1986 Character 1st 1 = USA Country 2nd J = Jeep Make 3rd C = MPV E = Export LHD F = Export RHD Type 4th B = 151ci

L = 232ci

C = 258ci

H = 304ci F = Diesel Engine 5th B = Auto, Floor

A = Auto, Column

M = 4 speed

N = 5 speed Transmission 6th & 7th 85 = CJ-5

86 = CJ-6

87 = CJ-7

88 = CJ-8 Model 8th A = 3,750 lbs

E = 4,150 lbs GVW

(Gross Vehicle Weight) 9th Check # Check # 10th B = 1981

C = 1982

D = 1983

E = 1984

F = 1985

G = 1986 Year 11th T = Toledo Plant 12th to 17th ###### SSN

(Sequential Serial Number)

