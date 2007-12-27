Decoding Jeep CJ VIN Numbers 1955-1971

1955 to 1971 Jeep CJ VIN numbers are usually located in several possible locations. You should find a tin plate on the drivers side firewall and/or on the dash inside the Jeep. Jeeps prior to 1962 typically used a serial number. 1962 and later Jeeps used VIN numbers.
CJ5 Serial Numbers from 1955-1961
|Model Year
|Starting Number
|Finishing number
|1955
|10001
|27006
|1956
|27007
|45922
|1957
|45923
|68815
|1958
|68816
|82877
|1959
|82878
|97918
|1960
|97919
|119539
|1961
|119540
|134747
CJ-6 Serial Numbers from 1956-1961
|Model Year
|Starting Number
|Finishing number
|1956
|10001
|12224
|1957
|12225
|13853
|1958
|13854
|15067
|1959
|15068
|17074
|1960
|17075
|19110
|1961
|19111
|21101
VIN Numbers for 1962 to 1971 Jeep
|Character
|1st & 2nd
|57 = Universal
81 = Universal CJ-3B
83 = Universal CJ-5
84 = Universal CJ-6
85 = Universal DJ-6
86 = Universal DJ-6
87 = Jeepster C101
|Chassis Code
|3rd & 4th
|01 = Convertible (Jeepster)
02 = Commando Convertible (Jeepster)
04 = Fire Engine
05 = Open Body
10 = Open Body (Universal Diesel)
22 = Tuxedo Park Mark IV
23 = Fire Truck (Universal)
34 = Open Body (Universal CJ-3B)
54 = Open Body (Universal CJ-5)
55 = Open Body (Universal CJ-5 Diesel)
74 = Open Body (Universal CJ-6)
75 = Open Body (Universal CJ-6 Diesel)
|Body Style
|5th
|A = V6-225
C = Canadian Built
F = Station Wagon (Jeepster)
H = Pick-up (Jeepster)
0 = Universal (Disregard)
0 = Roadster Open Body (Jeepster)
S = Smog (Universal)
8 = Universal
|Body Style – Special Model Code
|6th
|1 = Left Hand Drive
2 = Right Hand Drive
3 = LDH California, Fuel Evap Control
|Drive Code
|7th
|4 = F4-134 without Emission
5 = F4-134 with Emission
6 = V6-225 without Emission
7 = V6-225 with Emission
|Engine Code
|8th – 13th
|######
|SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)