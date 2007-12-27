Decoding Jeep CJ VIN Numbers 1955-1971

Updated on November 24, 2016 Posted by jeepfan.com Staff

1955 to 1971 Jeep CJ VIN numbers are usually located in several possible locations. You should find a tin plate on the drivers side firewall and/or on the dash inside the Jeep. Jeeps prior to 1962 typically used a serial number. 1962 and later Jeeps used VIN numbers.

 

CJ5 Serial Numbers from 1955-1961

Model Year Starting Number Finishing number
1955 10001 27006
1956 27007 45922
1957 45923 68815
1958 68816 82877
1959 82878 97918
1960 97919 119539
1961 119540 134747

CJ-6 Serial Numbers from 1956-1961

Model Year Starting Number Finishing number
1956 10001 12224
1957 12225 13853
1958 13854 15067
1959 15068 17074
1960 17075 19110
1961 19111 21101

VIN Numbers for 1962 to 1971 Jeep

Character    
1st & 2nd 57 = Universal
81 = Universal CJ-3B
83 = Universal CJ-5
84 = Universal CJ-6
85 = Universal DJ-6
86 = Universal DJ-6
87 = Jeepster C101		 Chassis Code
3rd & 4th 01 = Convertible (Jeepster)
02 = Commando Convertible (Jeepster)
04 = Fire Engine
05 = Open Body
10 = Open Body (Universal Diesel)
22 = Tuxedo Park Mark IV
23 = Fire Truck (Universal)
34 = Open Body (Universal CJ-3B)
54 = Open Body (Universal CJ-5)
55 = Open Body (Universal CJ-5 Diesel)
74 = Open Body (Universal CJ-6)
75 = Open Body (Universal CJ-6 Diesel)		 Body Style
5th A = V6-225
C = Canadian Built
F = Station Wagon (Jeepster)
H = Pick-up (Jeepster)
0 = Universal (Disregard)
0 = Roadster Open Body (Jeepster)
S = Smog (Universal)
8 = Universal		 Body Style – Special Model Code
6th 1 = Left Hand Drive
2 = Right Hand Drive
3 = LDH California, Fuel Evap Control		 Drive Code
7th 4 = F4-134 without Emission
5 = F4-134 with Emission
6 = V6-225 without Emission
7 = V6-225 with Emission		 Engine Code
8th – 13th ###### SSN
(Sequential Serial Number)

Back to Decoding Jeep Vehicle VIN Numbers

Related Articles

2 Trackbacks / Pingbacks

  1. 1960s cj5?
  2. How to tell the year of you jeep?? - Jeep-CJ Forums

Comments are closed.