Decoding Jeep CJ VIN Numbers 1955-1971

1955 to 1971 Jeep CJ VIN numbers are usually located in several possible locations. You should find a tin plate on the drivers side firewall and/or on the dash inside the Jeep. Jeeps prior to 1962 typically used a serial number. 1962 and later Jeeps used VIN numbers.

CJ5 Serial Numbers from 1955-1961

Model Year Starting Number Finishing number 1955 10001 27006 1956 27007 45922 1957 45923 68815 1958 68816 82877 1959 82878 97918 1960 97919 119539 1961 119540 134747

CJ-6 Serial Numbers from 1956-1961

Model Year Starting Number Finishing number 1956 10001 12224 1957 12225 13853 1958 13854 15067 1959 15068 17074 1960 17075 19110 1961 19111 21101

VIN Numbers for 1962 to 1971 Jeep

Character 1st & 2nd 57 = Universal

81 = Universal CJ-3B

83 = Universal CJ-5

84 = Universal CJ-6

85 = Universal DJ-6

86 = Universal DJ-6

87 = Jeepster C101 Chassis Code 3rd & 4th 01 = Convertible (Jeepster)

02 = Commando Convertible (Jeepster)

04 = Fire Engine

05 = Open Body

10 = Open Body (Universal Diesel)

22 = Tuxedo Park Mark IV

23 = Fire Truck (Universal)

34 = Open Body (Universal CJ-3B)

54 = Open Body (Universal CJ-5)

55 = Open Body (Universal CJ-5 Diesel)

74 = Open Body (Universal CJ-6)

75 = Open Body (Universal CJ-6 Diesel) Body Style 5th A = V6-225

C = Canadian Built

F = Station Wagon (Jeepster)

H = Pick-up (Jeepster)

0 = Universal (Disregard)

0 = Roadster Open Body (Jeepster)

S = Smog (Universal)

8 = Universal Body Style – Special Model Code 6th 1 = Left Hand Drive

2 = Right Hand Drive

3 = LDH California, Fuel Evap Control Drive Code 7th 4 = F4-134 without Emission

5 = F4-134 with Emission

6 = V6-225 without Emission

7 = V6-225 with Emission Engine Code 8th – 13th ###### SSN

(Sequential Serial Number)

