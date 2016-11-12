The Pack Mule – Survivalist CJ-5

Published on November 12, 2016

This 1974 CJ belongs to long time PA Jeeps member Robert Behler and is a staple of the PA Jeeps All Breeds Jeep show since perhaps the beginning.  While we don’t know the owner it’s become a thing to see what has changed with this Jeep annually over the years.  We’ve dug back in the archives and put together a photo gallery showing every year we captured a picture.

The Jeep is an AMC era CJ-5, running 33″ BF Goodrich Mud Terrains on old school 15×10 white Jackman wheels.   There is a near endless list of accoutrements on this Jeep.

  • AMC 6 Cyl
  • On-board Air System
  • Hi Lift Jack
  • Winch
  • Custom high exit exhaust
  • Tire Chains
  • Full Roll Bar
  • Fuel Cans
  • Lots of diamond plate, tools, cables, straps, rope, and lights.

Pack Mule - 2001
Pack Mule – 2001

Pack Mule - 2002
Pack Mule – 2002

Pack Mule - 2006
Pack Mule – 2006

packmule-2007
Pack Mule – 2007

Pack Mule - 2008
Pack Mule – 2008

Pack Mule - 2009
Pack Mule – 2009

packmule-2011
Pack Mule – 2011

Pack Mule - 2012
Pack Mule – 2012

Pack Mule - 2013
Pack Mule – 2013

packmule-2014
Pack Mule – 2014

Pack Mule - 2014 Rear
Pack Mule – 2014 Rear

Pack Mule - 2015
Pack Mule – 2015
Pack Mule - 2015
Pack Mule – 2015

Pack Mule - 2015 Side
Pack Mule – 2015 Side 
Pack Mule - 2016
Pack Mule – 2016

packmule-2016-2
Pack Mule – 2016 Under Hood

Someday we will learn the actual purpose of the mirror on the front bumper, only speculation at this point.

In an ever changing world this is one thing that seems to remain static..Keep it that way Robert.  If anyone has some older pictures of this Jeep drop us a line.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.