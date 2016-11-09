The FSJ…a Jeep and a half. Rob’s 1974 Cherokee.

We don’t cover much FSJ on jeepfan.com and perhaps we should. Occasionally one pops up that catches our eye a little more than others. Along with our lack of coverage of the FSJ we tend to love and appreciate Jeeps that stay true to being a Jeep and not looking like a toy.

1974 was the first year of the Cherokee, a smaller, two door version of the Wagoneer. Marketed as a Jeep and a Half, perhaps one of the earliest SUV’s?

Rob’s Trans Am Red 1974 Jeep Cherokee is a survivor that retains an image of the past while still looking great. Running a fuel injected AMC 401, body lift, and Aussie locker. Who wouldn’t want to make one of these their daily driver?

Perhaps an FSJ does need to be added to the jeepfan.com stable.