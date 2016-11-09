The FSJ…a Jeep and a half. Rob’s 1974 Cherokee.

Published on November 9, 2016

We don’t cover much FSJ on jeepfan.com and perhaps we should.  Occasionally one pops up that catches our eye a little more than others.  Along with our lack of coverage of the FSJ we tend to love and appreciate Jeeps that stay true to being a Jeep and not looking like a toy.

1974 was the first year of the Cherokee, a smaller, two door version of the Wagoneer.  Marketed as a Jeep and a Half, perhaps one of the earliest SUV’s?

Rob’s Trans Am Red 1974 Jeep Cherokee is a survivor that retains an image of the past while still looking great.  Running a fuel injected AMC 401, body lift, and Aussie locker.  Who wouldn’t want to make one of these their daily driver?

74_cherokee_s
1974 Jeep Cherokee

74cherokee-interior
Interior – Needing some love.

HPIM1544.JPG
Jeep Cherokee Pin

posing
Posing on a few rocks.

Perhaps an FSJ does need to be added to the jeepfan.com stable.

