John’s Wrangler TJ

Published on March 29, 2017 Posted by jeepfan.com Staff

John’s 2005 TJ Wrangler Rubicon is an interesting Jeep with some features not commonly seen within the community.  The fact that the TJ is lifted and running 37″ Irok tires on Moab wheels isn’t what makes this Jeep as unique looking as the presence of custom fitted Wrangler JK flares resulting in a clean, home brewed high clearance fender setup.

What’s the strap for John?

CJ to TJ comparison.
 

Their Jeeps are part of the family.
 

Oh that’s what the strap was for – a tree reached out and did some “customizing”.

TJ to JK comparison

Twisting the suspension on a big rock.

The clever integration of the much larger JK flare (or is it a fender?) seems so natural one might walk by and not notice.  Since AEV discontinued their high clearance fender kit Jeep owners have had to get creative.  JK flares are plentiful and relatively inexpensive and will not rust in the New England weather.

Hood and side customization

New sides

True sign of commitment, cutting body parts off.

JK flares over the TJ fenders
 

JK flare on the stock fender
 

Before the conversion

The outer skins were formed from .60 aluminum sheet, bent on 2 sides and the curvature was shaped on a shrinker/stretcher.  The larger front and rear flares allow 37’s to fit with no rubbing.

More playing on a rock

Before the conversion

After the conversion

200K miles!

Underneath the Jeep sports an Nth Degree long arm lift, WJ knuckles/brakes, TnT High Steer track bar & brackets, Ruff Stuff steering, Tom Woods Shafts and many other mods. John bought the Jeep new and it shows 204K miles.

 

full droop
 

Receiver mounted Warn M8000 winch.

Marker light/turn signal relocation

RTI ramp fun

John’s 05 Impact Orange Rubicon has a unique story to it’s beginning.  It was the first orange one in Worcester County and was the display at the DCU Auto Show.  To add it was a rare color combo that used the grey hard/soft top when later models only came in the black/orange combo.

Unfortunately the Jeep was involved in an accident and is currently under some frame repair.  John is working on some more customization involving a stretched wheelbase and JK steering box.

This kind of a custom Jeep always makes a great story.  The Wrangler TJ in recent years is entering the modification and building status held by the CJ years ago.

