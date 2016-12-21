73 CJ-5 High Lift Monster

Occasionally we find a Jeep too special in some way to not preserve in an article. This 1973 CJ-5 showed up for sale and it fits that special category. The Holley 4 barrel equipped 360 AMC V8 with fenderwell headers attempts to get power to the massive Swamper TSLs through a 3 speed transmission. Special features include 5 shocks per wheel on the front and 4 per wheel in the rear, a custom drop drag link with Jeep logo. Super high lift kit and 40ish inch Swamper TSL tires on 15×12 chrome wagon wheels.

Enough light from the light bar to melt the paint off the car in front and a custom dual tube roll bar. Spring over leaf suspension with custom ladder bars and dual steering stabilizers.

The one piece hood opens electrically with the touch of a button.

Frankly, This thing is nuts and we love it. It’s a time machine from the 80’s. Starting price $6500.