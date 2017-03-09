KC HiLiTES all new 6 LED Daylighter® Systems are a performance off road LED light in an all metal housing. Pair Pack System comes with two 6 Gravity LED lights (20W each, 40W Total), switch kit and wire harness. Features KCs patented Gravity Reflective Diode (GRD) Technology for a more controlled and farther reaching light beam pattern, two Powerful Cree XML2-T6 10w LEDs  20w total per unit, rugged and durable, with a hard coated polycarbonate lens. Daylighter® lights include a competition-proven flexible base for easy and accurate aiming along with protective and stylish ABS stone guards.

Specifications:

20W per light – 2 x CREE XML2-T6 10W LEDs

Raw Lumens: Spread Beam – 2,104 per light

Lux @ 17 Feet: Spread Beam – 4,720 LX per light

Candela: Spread Beam – 126,727 CD per light

LED Color Temperature: 5000K

9V to 32V, EMI DO 160E Compliant

6 Round LED light Inserts with precision machined reflector optics

Patented Gravity Reflective Diode (GRD) technology yields more controlled and farther reaching light beams

High Grade Aluminum housing with Hard Coated Polycarbonate Lens

IP 68 Rated, Fully self contained and sealed LED light housing

The kit includes:

Two All Steel 6″ round Daylighter® Housings

20 Watt LED Bulbs

Two KC Light Guards

Complete Pre-terminated Weather Proof Sealed 2-Pin Deutsch Connector Wiring Harness

30 Amp Illuminated Switch w/ Panel

Illustrated Instructions

These KC HiLiTES 20 Watt LED Lights Model 653 we picked up from Quadratec have metal housings that have a classic look on a CJ. Either the stainless or black will compliment the front of a Jeep. The modern LED lights use much less power then their old school incandescent bulb counterparts. On the heels of a Warn VR10-S Winch installation we installed a set of these on the jeepfan.com 1978 CJ-5 and they just blend right in.

The lights come with pre-terminated weatherproof ends and a wiring harness. The Olympic rock bumper was pre-drilled for extra lights and these fit just in place beside the winch mount.

The lights mount using an integrated bolt with rubber isolators that protect the bumper finish as well as keep the lights where they belong.

The yellow covers are like an old school emoji and are very cool but just don’t go well with the Jeep’s gold-ish color. They will be left off.

In the coming weeks the wiring installation section will be included.