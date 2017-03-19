Quadratec Jeeps and Java March 2017

The first 2017 Quadratec Jeeps and Java was held on March 19th at Quadratec’s facility in West Chester, PA. The temperature was actually tolerable for a change and the sun was shining. The crowd and number of vehicles was impressive. Seems everyone is itching to get out and play Jeep.

Within an hour the crowd of vehicles filled Quadratec’s lot and a few other lots nearby. People spent some time leisurely walking around and enjoying looking at each others stuff and having friendly conversation. We took a fair amount of pictures..enjoy the photo album.

This and other Jeep parts are available from Quadratec

Next Page: Photo Album