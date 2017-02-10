Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area – Snow Ride 2017

Thanks to Hans for putting together this little winter event to get groups out for some winter off roading at AOAA. The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) is a 6,500 acre motorized and non-motorized recreation facility with its welcome center and parking lot located at 4100 State Route 125, Coal Township, PA 17866-7806. Phone number for the Welcome Center is 570-648-2626.

There seemed to be about 50-100 vehicles that showed up and disappeared on to the trails for some cold weather fun. We decided to go easy and chose a group doing the easy stuff for a day of relaxing off road driving. Enjoy some pictures of our day.

The 14 degree weather didn’t seem to bother most, even the crazies in the open roof vehicles. The day started at 14 degrees and only hit 24 as a high. We started out to some nice light snow covered trails, the scenery was quite pretty.

The cold weather kinda took away from the ability to stand around and BS but at least there were no snakes and bugs.