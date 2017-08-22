ExtremeTerrain News – JL Wrangler Update

Ryan Huck from ExtremeTerrain has the latest episode of ExtremeTerrain’s Jeep News raring and ready to go. This brand-new episode features the latest leaked image of the 2018 JL Wrangler and Ryan’s in-depth speculation regarding some of the new features and styling characteristics of this completely redesigned Wrangler. You can check out the latest episode of ExtremeTerrain’s Jeep News here.

Also included in this episode, Ryan recaps our previous ExtremeTerrain Giveaway winner as well as announcing our next giveaway for a Barricade HD Tire Carrier. This tub-mounted carrier is perfect for Jeepers looking to carry their over-sized spare tire with style.

Thanks to ExtremeTerrain.com for keeping us up to date.