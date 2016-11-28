Wrangler JK Special Models for 2017 Send Off

Since the Wrangler JK model run is coming to an end after 10 years, making its way for the up and coming Wrangler JL sometime in 2017, Jeep will be releasing some special editions as a send off.

According to Automotive News’ Larry Vellequette the 2017 Wrangler Sport Freedom and Sahara Winter editions will sales starting in December with the Freedom sales only lasting until February and the Winter continuing into May.

The Sport Freedom comes with a star motif on the hood and fenders, an American flag decal on one fender, and other badging; 18-inch Sahara wheels, a new rear differential cover, black fuel door cover, and taillamp guards, for $30,690 (add $3,900 for the four door) including destination.

The Sahara Winter has the LED headlamps and fog lamps introduced this year, along with remote start (automatic only), rock rails, hard top, and numerous decals, badges, and accents. The two door starts at $37,440 with the four door adding $3,800.

Automotive News also reports additional models coming including the Sport Big Bear, Sahara Chief, Sahara Smoky Mountain.

A replacement to the Rubicon Hard Rock is coming in February called Rubicon Recon – what could that mean?

Through the 10 year run of the JK special models have been sprinkled throughout. Often these models feature special themes and combinations of equipment. In our article about the JK through the years we list out special models.