Cool B&W photo from 1976, Pete managed to get his 1970 CJ-5 sporting a steel hard top stuck in the obstacle course mud hole at the EC4WDA Wanamakers race grounds during a work weekend. The Jeep ran a 225 V6, T-14 3 speed, and Warn Overdrive.

For many years the EC4WDA held races at this location, sadly they are no more. The grounds featured a long twisting hill climb, obstacle course, and drags.