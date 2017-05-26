For a little appearance improvement we added a Quadratec TJ hood decal. This precut vinyl decal applies easily to the TJ hood with a little baby shampoo in some water and a squeegee. Since the hood on the jeepfan.com 2004 TJ Unlimited had some minor hail damage on the hood we opted to repair the dings to avoid them showing in the decal.

Some bondo, a little sanding and some paint resulted in a smooth hood.

After a little time working the bubbles out and some dry time the hood components are reinstalled and it’s done. More detail coming up.