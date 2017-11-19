Jeep CJ 1972-1986 How to Build and Modify

A new book by CarTech from jeepfan.com writer Michael Hanssen. This 144 page book features over 350 pictures and covers what’s involved when building a CJ for maximum performance on and off road.

Finding this balance for a dual purpose Jeep isn’t particularly hard with careful planning.

Covering the AMC era of the CJ from 1972 to 1986 this book explores suspensions, tires, lockers, engines and so much more.

This book is available now from the following on-line and retail stores.

CarTech Books

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Throughout the book you will see some familiar Jeeps that have appeared in the pages of jeepfan.com since 1997.

Coming soon from CarTech Books: Jeep TJ 1997-2006 How to Build and Modify