ARB Air Lockers and G2 4.56 Gears

The jeepfan.com 2016 Wrangler JK RHR is packed and ready to take the jeepfan.com 2004 Wrangler TJ Unlimited’s Dana 30 and Dana 44 to OK Auto for installation of the ARB Air Lockers and G2 4.56:1 gears. In a few days they will be ready for installation into the TJ with the new Teraflex 3″ lift.

We took the time to degrease and degrime the axles along with an application of some satin black paint so they are easier to handle and will look good when installed.

More to come.

Follow this project – jeepfan.com 2004 Wrangler TJ Unlimited Project