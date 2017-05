The 2004 TJ Unlimited project is progressing nicely. The ARB Air Lockers, 4.56 Gears, Teraflex lift, Currie Steering gear, and Barricade bumper are the latest additions. Some adjustments and an alignment are in the plans to get the Jeep road worthy. In addition the ARB compressor, air lines, and switches need to be installed to get the lockers operational.

What a change in appearance and ability in two months.