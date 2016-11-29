Jeep Wrangler JK VIN Guide

We’ve been compiling information to create a VIN decoder for the Wrangler JK Series which ran from 2007 to 2017. Some information has been difficult to obtain as years have progressed, modifications will be made as it becomes available.
The VIN plate on a JK can be easiest located through the front of the driver side of the windshield. In addition it can be found on the sticker in the driver side door frame.
2007-2017 Jeep Wrangler JK & Wrangler Unlimited JK
|Position
|Interpretation
|Code=Description
|1
|Country of Origin
|1 = United States
|2
|Make
|J = Jeep (2007-2011), C = Chrysler Group (2012-2017)
|3
|Vehicle Type
|4 = Multipurpose Pass. Veh. Less Side Air Bags
8 = Multipurpose Pass. Veh. With Side Air Bags
|4
|Gross Vehicle Weight Rating
|1 = 8001-9000 lbs. GVWR
A = 4001-5000 lbs. GVWR
B = 5001-6000 lbs. GVWR
C = 6001-7000 lbs. GVWR
D = 7001-8000 lbs. GVWR
E = 8001-9000 lbs. GVWR
G = 4001-5000 lbs. GVWR
H = 5001-6000 lbs. GVWR
J = 6001-7000 lbs. GVWR
K = 7001-8000 lbs. GVWR
L = 8001-9000 lbs. GVWR
N = 4001-5000 lbs. GVWR
P = 5001-6000 lbs. GVWR
R = 6001-7000 lbs. GVWR
S = 7001-8000 lbs. GVWR
T = 8001-9000 lbs. GVWR
V = 4001-5000 lbs. GVWR
X = 5001-6000 lbs. GVWR
Y = 6001-7000 lbs. GVWR
Z = 7001-8000 lbs. GVWR
|5
|Vehicle Line
|A = Wrangler Left Hand Drive (4×4)
B = Wrangler Left Hand Drive (4×2)
E = Wrangler Right Hand Drive (4×4) Build up for Export
J = Wrangler Unlimited Left Hand Drive (4×4)
Z = Wrangler Right Hand Drive (4×4) US & Canada
|6
|Series/Transmission
|2 = L (Low Line) Wrangler Sport or base
3 = M (Medium) Wrangler Unl. or Unl. Sport
5 = P (Premium) Wrangler Sahara or Wrangler Sahara Unlimited
6 = S (Sport) Wrangler Rubicon or Wrangler Rubicon Extended
B = 4 Speed Automatic VLP – Sales Code (DGV)
C = 6 Speed Manual – Sales Code (DEH)
E = 5 Speed Automatic – Sales Code (DGQ)
W = 5 Speed Automatic – Rubicon
|7
|Body Style
|4 = Open Body (JK 72)
9 = Extended Open Body (JK 74)
D = Open Body (JK 72)
H = Extended Open Body (JK 74)
|8
|Engine
|1 = 3.8L V-6 CYL Gasoline Non-Turbo (EGT)
5 = 2.8L 4 Cylinder Diesel
9 = 2.8L I4 CYL Turbo Diesel Next Gen (ENS)
G = 3.6L Gas Engine
|9
|Check Digit
|0 through 9 or X
|10
|Model Year
|7 = 2007
8 = 2008
9 = 2009
A = 2010
B = 2011
C = 2012
D = 2013
E = 2014
F = 2015
G = 2016
H = 2017
|11
|Assembly Plant
|L = Toledo, Ohio South Assembly
|12-17
|Sequential Serial Number
|Six Digit Number
Leave a Reply