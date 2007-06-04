Jeep Tie Rod and Drag Link End Identification

information provided by Parts Mike

There are many 4X4 Internet sites and companies that make reference to custom steering components and list ES2233L and ES2234R tie rod ends as being “1 Ton” parts. These are actually GM ½ – ¾ ton K/V series tie rod ends used on 1976-1991 second generation vehicles.

The drag link ends ES2026R and ES2027L were used on GM ½, ¾ and 1 ton K series vehicles and use a larger taper. Both of these ends have 60 degrees of motion.

GM Dana 60 1 ton front axles use the same taper through the steering arm as ES2233L and ES2234R but have a 1” X 18tpi thread; part number ES2064L and ES2011R.

Dodge 4X4 W250/W350 trucks that have a 4500Lb front axle used ES2010R & L tie rod ends.

Full sized Jeeps used ES453L which is the same as the ES2010R & L other then it uses a smaller diameter retaining nut. Taper and length dimensions:

Part Number Thread/Diameter length of thread Taper length major/minor diameters length *ES2010R .875x18tpi 1.750” .808 .773 x .664 3.38” *ES453L .875x18tpi 1.750” .808 .773 x .664 3.38” ES2026R .875x18tpi 2.50” .690 .791 x .772 8.75” ES2027L .875x18tpi 2.50” .690 .791 x .772 6.50” ES2064L 1.00x18tpi 2.735” .808 .773 x .664 4.75” *ES2011R 1.00x18tpi 2.00” .808 .773 x .664 4.12” ES2233L .875x18tpi 3.75” .808 .773 x .664 9.75” ES2234R .875x18tpi 3.50” .808 .773 x .664 4.75” *Book Measurement – All others are actual measurement of parts.

