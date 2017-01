Decoding Jeep Wrangler TJ VIN Numbers

Jeep Wrangler TJ VIN numbers can be found on the inside of the windshield on the drivers side.

1997 TJ Chart

Position Interpretation Code=Description 1 Country of Origin 1 = United States 2 Make J = Jeep 3 Vehicle Type 4 = MPV 4 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating E = 3001-4000 lbs.

F = 4001-5000 lbs. 5 Vehicle Line Y = Wrangler 4×4 6 Series 1 = Sport

2 = SE

4 = Sahara 7 Body Style 9 = Open body 8 Engine H = 2.5L Leaded-Gasoline

P = 2.5L Unleaded-Gasoline

S = 4.0L Unleaded-Gasoline

V = 4.0L Leaded-Gasoline 9 Check Digit 10 Model Year V = 1997 11 Assembly Plant P = Toledo #2 12-17 Vehicle Build Sequence Six Digit Number

1998 TJ Chart

Position Interpretation Code=Description 1 Country of Origin 1 = United States 2 Make J = Jeep 3 Vehicle Type 4 = MPV 4 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating E = 3001-4000 lbs.

F = 4001-5000 lbs. 5 Vehicle Line Y = Wrangler 4×4 6 Series 1 = Sport

2 = SE

4 = Sahara 7 Body Style 9 = Open body 8 Engine P = 2.5L Unleaded Gasoline

S = 4.0L Unleaded Gasoline 9 Check Digit 0 through 9, or X 10 Model Year W = 1998 11 Assembly Plant P = Toledo #2 12-17 Vehicle Build Sequence Six Digit Number

2000 TJ Chart

Position Interpretation Code=Description 1 Country of Origin 1 = United States 2 Make J = Jeep 3 Vehicle Type 4 = MPV 4 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating E = 3001-4000 lbs.

F = 4001-5000 lbs. 5 Vehicle Line Y = Wrangler 4×4 6 Series 1 = Sport

2 = SE

4 = Sahara 7 Body Style 9 = Open body 8 Engine P = 2.5L Unleaded Gasoline

S = 4.0L Unleaded Gasoline 9 Check Digit 10 Model Year Y = 2000 11 Assembly Plant P = Toledo #2 12-17 Vehicle Build Sequence Six Digit Number

2001 TJ Chart

Position Interpretation Code=Description 1 Country of Origin 1 = United States 2 Make J = Jeep 3 Vehicle Type 4 = MPV 4 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating E = 3001-4000 lbs.

F = 4001-5000 lbs. 5 Vehicle Line A = Wrangler 4×4 (LHD) 6 Series 2 = SE

4 = Sport

5 = Sahara 7 Body Style 9 = Open body 8 Engine P = 2.5L Unleaded Gasoline

S = 4.0L Unleaded Gasoline 9 Check Digit 0 through 9, or X 10 Model Year 1 = 2001 11 Assembly Plant P = Toledo #2 12-17 Vehicle Build Sequence Six Digit Number

2002 TJ Chart

Position Interpretation Code=Description 1 Country of Origin 1 = United States 2 Make J = Jeep 3 Vehicle Type 4 = MPV 4 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating E = 3001-4000 lbs.

F = 4001-5000 lbs. 5 Vehicle Line A = Wrangler 4×4 (LHD)

4 = Wrangler 4×4 (RHD) 6 Series 2 = SE

3 = X

4 = Sport

5 = Sahara 7 Body Style 9 = Open body 8 Engine P = 2.5L Unleaded Gasoline

S = 4.0L Unleaded Gasoline 9 Check Digit 0 through 9, or X 10 Model Year 2 = 2002 11 Assembly Plant P = Toledo #2 12-17 Vehicle Build Sequence Six Digit Number

2003 TJ Chart

Position Interpretation Code=Description 1 Country of Origin 1 = United States 2 Make J = Jeep 3 Vehicle Type 4 = MPV 4 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating E = 3001-4000 lbs.

F = 4001-5000 lbs. 5 Vehicle Line A = Wrangler 4×4 (LHD)

4 = Wrangler 4×4 (RHD) 6 Series 2 = SE

3 = X

4 = Sport

5 = Sahara

6 = Rubicon 7 Body Style 9 = Open body 8 Engine P = 2.5L Gasoline

S = 4.0L Gasoline 9 Check Digit 0 through 9, or X 10 Model Year 3 = 2003 11 Assembly Plant P = Toledo #2 12-17 Vehicle Build Sequence Six Digit Number

*Left Hand Drive (left hand side = driver’s side)