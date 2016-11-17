PRESS RELEASE: All New 2017 Jeep Compass

Auburn Hills, Mich. Nov 17, 2016 – The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass expands the brand’s global reach with an unmatched combination of attributes that includes legendary and best-in-class 4×4 off-road capability, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, premium and authentic Jeep design, superior on-road driving dynamics, open-air freedom, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology offerings.

A truly global all-new compact SUV, the 2017 Jeep Compass will be manufactured in Brazil, China, Mexico and India, for consumers in more than 100 countries around the world.

“Our all-new 2017 Jeep Compass enters an extremely important and growing segment worldwide, and does so with an unmatched list of attributes that includes benchmark 4×4 off-road capability, exceptional on-road driving dynamics, fuel-efficient powertrains, countless advanced technology and safety features, all wrapped in a premium, authentic Jeep design,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “Built around the world for customers everywhere, Jeep Compass raises the bar in the compact-SUV segment.”

The 2017 Jeep Compass is available in four different trim configurations: Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk.

Best-in-class off-road capability with two leading 4×4 systems

The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass delivers best-in-class off-road capability, courtesy of two advanced, intelligent 4×4 systems, each of which can send 100 percent of available torque to any one wheel:

Jeep Active Drive – full-time 4×4 system

Jeep Active Drive Low – class-exclusive full-time 4×4 system with 20:1 crawl ratio

Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems include the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing up to five modes (Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud modes, plus exclusive Rock mode on the Trailhawk model) for the best four-wheel-drive performance on- or off-road and in any weather condition. For even greater Trail Rated off-road capability, Selec-Terrain includes Selec-Speed Control with Hill-descent Control on Trailhawk models.

Compass features a disconnecting rear axle and power take-off unit (PTU), in order to provide 4×4 models with enhanced fuel economy. Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4×4 systems instantly engage when 4×4 traction is needed.

Advanced fuel-efficient powertrains

A total of five engines – three gasoline and two diesel – will be offered, depending on the market worldwide. In North America, the proven, fuel-efficient 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine will power the Compass, delivering up to 30 miles per gallon (mpg).

2.4-liter Tigershark engine with MultiAir2

Efficiency and refinement also are hallmarks of FCA‘s 16-valve, 2.4-liter Tigershark I-4 engine with the MultiAir2 electro-hydraulic, fully variable valve-actuation system. The advanced technology engine produces 180 horsepower, 175 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to the choice of three transmissions in North America:

Class-exclusive nine-speed automatic transmission for 4×4 models

Six-speed manual transmission (4×2 and 4×4 models)

Aisin six-speed automatic transmission for 4×2 Compass models

Class-exclusive nine-speed transmission

The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass is the only compact SUV to offer a nine-speed automatic transmission, enabling the vehicle to optimize engine output and for aggressive launches and smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds. The nine-speed transmission is standard on all Jeep Compass 4×4 models.

Six-speed manual transmission

All-new 2017 Jeep Compass 4×2 and 4×4 models are equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission. This proven transmission features a 6.68 ratio spread and a 4.438 final-drive ratio for fuel efficiency at faster speeds. Thanks to its first-gear launch ratio of 18.4:1, the gearbox delivers quick acceleration with smooth, precise shift quality.

Six-speed automatic transmission

Available on Jeep Compass 4×2 models, the Gen III six-speed automatic transmission features a 6.635 ratio spread and a 3.502 final-drive ratio for a responsive, enjoyable drive.

Authentic Jeep design with premium features and open-air freedom

The all-new 2017 Jeep Compass features a premium, sculptural design aesthetic. The exterior design is expressive and emotional with a wide stance and exceptional glass-to-wheel proportions. The all-new compact SUV is immediately recognizable as a Jeep with its distinctive traditional Jeep design cues. Jeep designers gave the legendary seven-slot grille a fresh look by setting each of the individual chrome slots in a Gloss Black field. Headlamp bezels featuring a black outline add personality and attitude to the front of the all-new Jeep Compass.