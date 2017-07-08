PA Jeeps All Breeds Jeep Show 2017

This show is quickly approaching and we will be there. This year stands to be even bigger than last, a common theme in the recent years. This year’s show was held again at the York County Fairgrounds from July 15 to the 17th, 2017.

Unfortunately we weren’t able to be there on Saturday but reports were it was mobbed and the crowd was shoulder to shoulder. The weather this year was perfect and so was the show. Luckily we were able to get there Sunday to take in the event even though the attendance wasn’t like Saturday.

Perhaps the standout of the show was the Hauk steam powered, six wheeled Jeep. What an unusual concept – never before seen, perhaps never again.

There were all the usual events like the obstacle course, swap meet, vendor area, and all kinds of food. Enjoy some pictures from around the show.