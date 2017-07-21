Jeeps at the Farm Presented by ExtremeTerrain

On August 19, 2017 ExtremeTerrain will be holding a one-day event of pure Jeeping called Jeeps at the Farm. This event will be held at the Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA.

From 9 to 6 there will be many activities such as a show-n-shine, rock garden, mud bog, and more. Pre-registration is $25, spectators are $5. Registration on the day of the event is $30.

The beer and wine tent with food and live music is a great place to recharge from the day.

ExtremeTerrain put together a video to showcase the event.

For more information and registration visit the Jeeps at the Farm page on ExtremeTerrain.com