Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area – Snow Ride 2017 Page 2

Published on February 11, 2017 Posted by jeepfan.com Staff

Continuing from Page 1 of this little winter event to get groups out for some winter off roading at AOAA.  The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) is a 6,500 acre motorized and non-motorized recreation facility with its welcome center and parking lot located at 4100 State Route 125, Coal Township, PA 17866-7806. Phone number for the Welcome Center is 570-648-2626.

The benefits of a warm modern Jeep really show on a cold day.  Heated seats, hard top, and a hard top make for comfortable interior.  Slightly embarrassed to admit that BTW.  We look at it as we paid our dues with the years of CJ four wheeling.

Those who were up for the challenge tried their skill on the hill climb.

One of those “get out of the way” shots when you realize the Jeep is coming your way.

The full size Blazer squeezed its way through the day.

Ralph found himself in a tight spot. The JKU can occasionally find it’s length a disadvantage.

Squished between two trees and on top of large rocks required some gentle moves to get through undamaged.

The hummer truck was playing on the hard stuff.

Traffic jam through the woods.

The jeepfan.com JK.

A brief pause for some lunch.

JK’s

Onward

This JK on 37’s moved effortlessly through the day.

At the end of the day we came upon a mostly frozen mud hole that a few took the opportunity for playtime.  Some of the water was completely frozen and need ice breaking.

At this point the day wrapped up.  Thanks to Jason, our trail leader for getting us through the day and providing your Jeep’s on board air services to all.

