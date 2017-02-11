Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area – Snow Ride 2017 Page 2

Continuing from Page 1 of this little winter event to get groups out for some winter off roading at AOAA. The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) is a 6,500 acre motorized and non-motorized recreation facility with its welcome center and parking lot located at 4100 State Route 125, Coal Township, PA 17866-7806. Phone number for the Welcome Center is 570-648-2626.

The benefits of a warm modern Jeep really show on a cold day. Heated seats, hard top, and a hard top make for comfortable interior. Slightly embarrassed to admit that BTW. We look at it as we paid our dues with the years of CJ four wheeling.

Those who were up for the challenge tried their skill on the hill climb.

At the end of the day we came upon a mostly frozen mud hole that a few took the opportunity for playtime. Some of the water was completely frozen and need ice breaking.

At this point the day wrapped up. Thanks to Jason, our trail leader for getting us through the day and providing your Jeep’s on board air services to all.

