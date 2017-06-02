Win Two Modified 2018 JL Wranglers!

–

ExtremeTerrain is excited to give away two brand new 2018 JL Wranglers that have been modified from bumper to bumper in typical XT fashion. One lucky winner will be given the keys to two JL Wranglers, one 4-door model and one 2-door model, that can be shared with a friend, a significant other, or both can be held onto by the winning party.

For months, excitement has been steadily building around the all-new and redesigned 2018 JL Wrangler as more and more details and images have made their way into the press. The latest iteration of the iconic off-roader that can trace its roots back to WWII, the new JL Wrangler is breathing new life into the model line by taking a different approach to the winning recipe. Additional engine options will be offered, including a 3.0L Diesel and 4-Cylinder Turbo, joining the 3.6L Pentastar V6. The aluminum construction of the JL will reduce weight and improve fuel economy, making it even more off-road capable.

With the Toledo, OH Jeep plant retooling the line for JL production and order banks opening up shortly, the winner of this giveaway will have two of the first 2018 Wranglers to roll off of the assembly line, with both already completely outfitted with a range of modifications.