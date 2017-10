Somehow the user guide and full manual for the new 2018 Wrangler JL was leaked and appears on JLwranglerforums.com. This manual reveals a ton of info on the new version of the Wrangler. Items like the dash layout, top options, full time 4wd, and much more.

2018 Wrangler JL Manual and User Guide Leaked